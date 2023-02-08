Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 104,000 Shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,474,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TETE opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

