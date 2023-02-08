Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 21,100 Shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000.

Shares of SILVERspac stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. SILVERspac Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

