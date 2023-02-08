Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 62,600 Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.40% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 162,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,196,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 360,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,516,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APXI opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

