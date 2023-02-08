Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMCGU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,666,000.

Shares of EMCGU opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

