Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.61% of Cartica Acquisition worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 144.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

