Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,965.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,965 ($23.62) and last traded at GBX 1,965 ($23.62), with a volume of 66213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,895 ($22.78).

Plus500 Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,827.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.21.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms worldwide. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments internationally.

