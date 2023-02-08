PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PNM Resources worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 82.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 335,977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

