Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

