Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Charles A. Kabbash Acquires 1,813 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,589.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,451.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.79. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.