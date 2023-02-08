Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Primoris Services worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $63,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PRIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.