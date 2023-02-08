Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of Progyny worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

