Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,203 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE OMI opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
