Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 59,281 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.