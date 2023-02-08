Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BRC opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

