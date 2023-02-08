Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Down 5.7%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 53,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 476,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.57 million. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.