Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,287 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 274.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40.

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

