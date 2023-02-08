Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in nLIGHT by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter worth about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 233.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

nLIGHT Stock Up 1.2 %

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $579.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.26. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

