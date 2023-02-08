Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $124,000 in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 39.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRC Global Stock Up 5.0 %
MRC Global stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
About MRC Global
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
