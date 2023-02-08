Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $124,000 in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 39.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

