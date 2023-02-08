Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $125,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,673 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.8% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 111.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 583,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,176,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 189.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,437,000 after acquiring an additional 290,428 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 50.7% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 753,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 253,400 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $138.34.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

