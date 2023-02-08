Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $127,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 37.7% during the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Natural Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.