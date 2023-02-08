Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $108,000 Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 301,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp
In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Merchants Bancorp Profile
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
