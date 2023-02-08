R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

