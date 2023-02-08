Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

