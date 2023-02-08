Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

RC opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

