Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,725 shares of company stock worth $15,297,001. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $769.94 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

