Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RS opened at $232.59 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $154.77 and a twelve month high of $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

