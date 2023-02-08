Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 3.1%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.18. 16,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 391,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Replimune Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 931,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 125,293 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,186,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading

