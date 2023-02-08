Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,092 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.8% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.70.

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.80 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.95.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

