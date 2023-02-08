Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,403 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,686,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after buying an additional 667,462 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $130.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.