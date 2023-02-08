Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 22,043 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $622.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.