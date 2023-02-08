Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 358 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sysco by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 22.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

