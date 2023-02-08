Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

