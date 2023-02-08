Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $739,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,604,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

