Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $808,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

