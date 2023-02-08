Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $998,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

