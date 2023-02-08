Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,071 shares of company stock worth $7,360,988 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $180.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.