Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,853 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 132.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

