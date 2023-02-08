Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $678.72 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $615.04 and its 200-day moving average is $542.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $273.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($876.34) to €615.00 ($661.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.