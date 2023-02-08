Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 66 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,989.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,260.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,109.70. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $986.01 and a one year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

