Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 675 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,473,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 837,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

