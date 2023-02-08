Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $228.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.26 and a 200 day moving average of $279.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.61.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.