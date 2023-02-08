Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

