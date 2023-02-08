Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 3% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.48. 41,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 580,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

