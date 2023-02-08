Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Brian Slepko Sells 4,693 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Brian Slepko sold 4,693 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $22,620.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 13.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading

