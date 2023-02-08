Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady Sells 3,824 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 3,824 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $18,431.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,489.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rimini Street Price Performance

RMNI stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 13.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.