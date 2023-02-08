Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 611,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,291,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $200,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,756,138.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 233,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,827. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.