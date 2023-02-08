Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 283.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of NewMarket worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $357.46 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $370.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

