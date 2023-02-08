Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,854 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Catalent by 88.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Catalent by 14.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Catalent Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.