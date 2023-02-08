Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 641,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 197,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $507,358. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

