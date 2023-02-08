Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point lowered their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

